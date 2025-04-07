Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.86 and last traded at $107.19, with a volume of 13613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. CIBC assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

