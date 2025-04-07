Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 142857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RECS. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

