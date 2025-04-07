Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

