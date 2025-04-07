Concentrum Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $478.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.68 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.