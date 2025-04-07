Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,770 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,766,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,919,000 after acquiring an additional 253,445 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $173.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.32.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

