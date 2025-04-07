ConstitutionDAO Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $62.08 million and approximately $73.01 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) was a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) formed in November 2021 to purchase an original copy of the U.S. Constitution. It raised $47 million via Ether contributions but lost the auction. The native token, $PEOPLE, granted participants voting rights and a stake in the project’s governance. Although the DAO disbanded after the failed bid, it demonstrated the potential of blockchain for collective ownership and decentralised decision-making. ConstitutionDAO was created by Trent Griffin and a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, showcasing blockchain’s application in acquiring and managing rare assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

