Contrasting Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) and Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Raffles Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Senior Living and Raffles Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A Raffles Medical Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Sienna Senior Living pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Raffles Medical Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Sienna Senior Living pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raffles Medical Group pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Sienna Senior Living and Raffles Medical Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -18.65 Raffles Medical Group N/A N/A N/A $0.16 3.80

Sienna Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raffles Medical Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sienna Senior Living and Raffles Medical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Senior Living 0 0 2 0 3.00 Raffles Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than Raffles Medical Group.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services. In addition, the company offers emergency services, family medicine services, health screening, minor surgery, and various specialist clinic services. Further, it trades in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, and diagnostic equipment; and provides management and consultancy services. Additionally, the company engages in the operation of medical and dental clinics and other general medical services; provides medical examination and treatment services; operation of medical laboratory and imaging centre; and provision of health insurance services. Raffles Medical Group Ltd was founded in 1976 and is based in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Raffles Medical Holdings Pte Ltd.

