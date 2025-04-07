COSOL Limited (COS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 11th

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.
COSOL Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01.
About COSOL
