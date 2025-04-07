Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 47082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

BASE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

The company has a market cap of $718.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $266,093.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,080.55. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $173,028.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,259.10. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,400 shares of company stock worth $975,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 756,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 441,770 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $3,720,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,604,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 195,434 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

