Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 51860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,368.60. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $1,119,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,950,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,876 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,990,000 after buying an additional 255,766 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,414,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,844,000 after buying an additional 469,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

