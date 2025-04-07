Critical Contrast: Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) & Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Central Plains Bancshares alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Plains Bancshares $1.26 million 48.34 $3.76 million N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $127.91 million 3.32 $29.94 million $0.72 13.69

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Plains Bancshares 13.97% 4.63% 0.78% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 11.76% 4.12% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Plains Bancshares and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Plains Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Central Plains Bancshares.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Central Plains Bancshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Plains Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. Further, the company provides automated teller machines; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and ACH and wire transfers, cash management, positive pay, and remote deposit capture services. It operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.