crvUSD (CRVUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.50 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $120.50 million and $61.82 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 120,503,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,503,629 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 117,053,477.91567032. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99951349 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $46,618,634.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

