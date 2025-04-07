CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Buys £19,928.48 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby purchased 19,162 shares of CVC Income & Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £19,928.48 ($25,687.65).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

CVCE traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 76,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,667. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 million and a PE ratio of 19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.05.

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a €0.02 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.