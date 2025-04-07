D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX)

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OSTX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OS Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OS Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OSTX stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. OS Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,431,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,904,639.24. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

