Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.63 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 1228228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

Datadog Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

