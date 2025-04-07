Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $143,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $430.25 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

