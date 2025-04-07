Dero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,871.32 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $17,871.32 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77,203.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.00343467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.00254381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00018503 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

