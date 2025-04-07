DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 242872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,434,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,365,000 after buying an additional 117,133 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,407 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 105,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 89,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
