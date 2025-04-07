Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 170884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.