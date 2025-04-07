Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 170884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
