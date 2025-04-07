Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.50, but opened at $91.46. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 3,038,809 shares traded.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.23.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
