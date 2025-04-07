Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
