Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

