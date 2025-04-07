Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.31.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$154.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$143.44. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$107.80 and a 52 week high of C$174.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

