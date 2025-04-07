Dominion Income Trust 1 (DN1) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.125 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.
Dominion Income Trust 1 Price Performance
