Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$17.91 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$19.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.74.

In related news, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total transaction of C$221,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,583 shares of company stock worth $780,496. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

