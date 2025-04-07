Dymension Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $63.94 million and $24.98 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,357.24 or 0.98903473 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76,332.31 or 0.97593082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension launched on February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,043,574,459 coins and its circulating supply is 266,588,117 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,043,555,609 with 266,363,558 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.23735115 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $21,572,193.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

