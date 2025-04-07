Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Adobe stock opened at $349.07 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.36 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

