Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $782,000 Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,559 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in APi Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APG

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.