Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $828,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 425,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

