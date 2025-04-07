Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $819,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in GXO Logistics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 177,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,704,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.