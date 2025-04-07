Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $847,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Veritex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 161,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,172,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $31.62.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBTX

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.