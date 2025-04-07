Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 9,464 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.18 million. Analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

In other Leonardo DRS news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $1,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,279.25. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $112,575.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,854.60. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,926. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRS shares. Bank of America raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

