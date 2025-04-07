Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 18,330 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 45,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,474,000 after buying an additional 1,140,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $15,432,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $9,699,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progress Software by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 208,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,235,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,953.20. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $430,895.80. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.