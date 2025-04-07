Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $805,000 Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.14% of Astronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Stock Down 6.0 %

ATRO stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.20 million, a PE ratio of -117.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $208.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATRO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.