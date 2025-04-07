Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $921,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,212 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 112,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.