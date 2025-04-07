Edelcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,886.63 (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Edelcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.00 billion and approximately $12,886.63 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00005291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,648,126,976 tokens. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

