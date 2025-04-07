Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 78,662 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,662 shares during the quarter. Boston Omaha makes up 1.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 1.78% of Boston Omaha worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 188.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $99,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,852,718 shares in the company, valued at $121,333,387.24. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,196 shares of company stock worth $1,969,833. 23.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $14.19 on Monday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

