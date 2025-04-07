Elgethun Capital Management Buys 392 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,368,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,373,179,000 after buying an additional 765,447 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 4,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,744.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 275,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.68 and a one year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.