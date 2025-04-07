Elgethun Capital Management Buys 482 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after purchasing an additional 106,319 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of CSX by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 304,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,529,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,619,000 after buying an additional 264,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 2.8 %

CSX opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

