Elgethun Capital Management Buys 71,866 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 179.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,866 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.