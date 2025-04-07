Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 161.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,567 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 140,392 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $310,279.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,438,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,361.60. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

