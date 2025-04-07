Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 78,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Realty Income by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

NYSE O opened at $55.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

