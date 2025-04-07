Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 78,950 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,477,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $33,804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18,959.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 508,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3,049.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,670 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 379,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 316,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 280,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.