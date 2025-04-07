Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,695 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Mondelez International worth $183,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,806,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

