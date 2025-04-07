Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,218 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $197,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $244.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.95 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.14 and a 200-day moving average of $285.52.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

