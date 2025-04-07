Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,147,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $212,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 174,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $46.33 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

