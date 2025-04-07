Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Deckers Outdoor worth $203,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $106.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

