Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Lowered by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,496 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Envista were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research set a $19.00 price target on Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

View Our Latest Report on NVST

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.