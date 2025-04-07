Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,256 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Exelixis worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $94,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Exelixis by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Exelixis by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 975,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.