ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 41,861 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1,261.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 282,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,579,000 after buying an additional 370,906 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,802,000 after buying an additional 86,548 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AerCap by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,550,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,517,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $107.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

