ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Omnicell worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $5,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Omnicell stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

